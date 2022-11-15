Economy

16:55 15.11.2022

DTEK warns of emergency outages in Kyiv, region at command of Ukrenergo due to Russian attacks

Emergency power cuts began in Kyiv and the region due to Russian missile attacks, the DTEK energy holding reported on Tuesday evening.

"Due to missile attacks from Russia, by order of NPC Ukrenergo, we are forced to start emergency blackouts. This is a necessary step to balance the power system and avoid equipment accidents. Stabilization outage schedules are not yet in effect! Please continue to consume electricity moderately!" DTEK said in a statement.

"DTEK's power engineers, together with specialists from NPC Ukrenergo, other emergency services and state authorities are doing everything possible to stabilize the situation as soon as possible," the company added.

