Nova Poshta opens two more branches in Poland

Nova Poshta Group has opened Nova Poshta offices in Poznan and Rzeszow (Poland).

As noted in the report of the company released on Monday, in total Nova Poshta has already opened eight branches in Poland.

Nova Poshta offices offer packing services, sending and receiving parcels up to 30 kg to Ukraine and from Ukraine.

For the convenience of customers, tables for checking parcels before their collection and boxes for sorting garbage are installed.

As the company said, only the sender can pay for a parcel from Poland to Ukraine – in cash, by card or via contactless payment: ApplePay or GooglePay.