Grain Corridor allows exporting 10 mln tonnes of products from Ukrainian ports - Guterres

UN Secretary-General António Guterres stated that over the three months of operation of the "grain corridor" 10 million tonnes of agricultural products have been delivered through it from Ukrainian ports around the world, while he called for efforts to extend the deal.

"I am pleased to announce that, today, the Black Sea Grain Initiative has hit a new milestone. As of today, ten million metric tonnes of grain and other foodstuffs have been shipped through the Black Sea corridor," he said.

The Secretary-General again thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his contribution to keeping the "grain corridor" open.

He once again noted that now all participants in the Black Sea Grain Initiative need to make efforts to extend it, as well as to remove all remaining obstacles.

In turn, the UN representative at the Joint Coordination Center (JCC), Ismini Palla, said that on Thursday the Russian delegation resumed participation in the inspection of dry cargo ships within the "grain deal."

She said the delegation of the Russian Federation resumed work at the JCC and joined the inspections.

Palla noted that on Thursday, seven ships carrying a total of 290,102 tonnes of grain and other food are transiting the maritime humanitarian corridor as part of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.