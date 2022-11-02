Economy

15:47 02.11.2022

Electricity import from Slovakia growing in recent days

1 min read
Electricity supplies to Ukraine from Slovakia totaled 300 MWh on October 30 and November 1, according to data on the ENTSO-E website.

According to the delivery schedule posted there, on October 30, some 25 MW were imported for seven hours (from 8:00 to 15:00) and on November 1, delivery of 25 MW was confirmed for five hours (from 10:00 to 15:00).

According to the auction platform of NPC Ukrenergo, on October 30, a cross-section from Slovakia was bought by D.Trading LLC – 25 MW at 9:00 and 15 MW at 10:00-15:00, as well as Nextrade LLC – 10 MW at 10:00-15:00.

On November 1, the section was bought by D.Trading – 25 MW for six hours at 11:00-16:00.

Starting from October 16, Ukrainian traders D.Trading, state trader ECU, ERU Trading, and from October 30, Nextrade began testing the possibilities of importing electricity and booking different power sections from Slovakia on certain days, but deliveries are not made on all days when a section is purchased.

Tags: #electricity #import #slovakia

