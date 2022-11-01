Economy

EU to scale up support to Ukraine's energy sector – EU Commissioner

The European Union is ready to scale up support to the Ukraine energy sector, EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson has said during her visit to Kyiv.

"I have witnessed the scale of destruction in Ukraine first hand & am making all efforts to increase financial, technical & practical help. This has to come from the EU institutions, the Member States, our international partners & private donors. We have no time to waste!" she said on Twitter.

She said that Ukrainian energy infrastructure is under targeted attack by Russia – a cruel and inhumane tactic to cause human suffering as the winter is approaching.

