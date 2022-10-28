Ukraine receives $24.1 bln or 65% of aid declared by partners – Finance Ministry

The amount of funding actually provided to Ukraine by international partners since the beginning of the war to cover the state budget deficit as of October 26 amounted to $23.123 billion, and another $1 billion for restoration, or a total of 65% of the assistance they declared valued at $36.959 billion, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine has reported.

According to the data published by the ministry on its website, less than half of the funds received were grants – $10.485 billion, or 43.5%.

As the Ministry of Finance said, the United States and the European Union announced the greatest support to Ukraine – $12.99 billion and $11.5 billion, respectively. However, if the United States has already provided $8.49 billion, or 65% of this amount, and all are grants, then the EU gave $4.845 billion, or 42%, of which only $626 million are grants.

According to a table, the IMF, the EIB and the World Bank close the top five in terms of promised assistance with $2.693 billion, $2.32 billion and $1.765 billion, respectively. These all are loans. The EIB is so far the only one that has provided financing for the restoration – $1 billion.

Canada, Germany and the UK are next with $1.521 billion, $1.373 billion and $1.076 billion, respectively, of which Germany and the UK have provided $1.049 billion and $128 million respectively as grants. All these declared funds have already been provided.

Since the beginning of the war, Japan has also been a donor to the budget of Ukraine in the amount of $581 million: these funds have already been received and all are loans.

France, Italy and the Netherlands have announced about the same financial support for the Ukrainian budget. However, if France and Italy have already provided all the announced $332 million and $330 million respectively (including Italy $125 million as a grant), the Netherlands has so far provided one third – $106 million, and another $204 million is expected.

The Ministry of Finance also said that since the beginning of the war, the financing of the budget deficit by UAH 330 billion, or $10.562 billion in equivalent, has been covered by the National Bank of Ukraine through the direct purchase of war bonds.

The monthly need to finance the state budget deficit this year due to the war, according to the Ministry of Finance and the government, is about $5 billion. Next year, the government plans to reduce the state budget deficit by $3-4 billion per month (total $38 billion per year), counting on United States, IMF and EU funding, and raise $17 billion for emergency recovery.

Emission financing through the purchase of government bonds by the National Bank has not yet been included in the draft state budget 2023 approved by the government, although such an option, as Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said, remains. The NBU also admitted that emission financing might still be needed next year, but insisted that its volume should not exceed UAH 200 billion a year.