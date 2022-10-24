Ukraine aims to move from program monitoring to full-fledged program with IMF ASAP – dialog between Zelensky and Georgieva

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva discussed the results of the IMF mission in Ukraine, the planned program monitoring and a possible future full-fledged financing program from the IMF.

"Assured that Ukraine will do everything to properly pass the IMF monitoring program & move on to the new one ASAP. Emphasized the importance of the donor coordination platform for Ukraine," Zelensky wrote on Twitter, thanking the IMF for provision of $1.3 billion in emergency aid.

"Excellent discussion w/ President of Ukraine Zelensky. Discussed recent IMF support of $1.3 billion, the meeting of our teams in Vienna, the upcoming int'l conference on Ukraine & the road ahead for program monitoring & an eventual full-fledged IMF program," Georgieva wrote on Twitter.