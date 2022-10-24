Economy

09:56 24.10.2022

Ukraine aims to move from program monitoring to full-fledged program with IMF ASAP – dialog between Zelensky and Georgieva

1 min read
Ukraine aims to move from program monitoring to full-fledged program with IMF ASAP – dialog between Zelensky and Georgieva

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva discussed the results of the IMF mission in Ukraine, the planned program monitoring and a possible future full-fledged financing program from the IMF.

"Assured that Ukraine will do everything to properly pass the IMF monitoring program & move on to the new one ASAP. Emphasized the importance of the donor coordination platform for Ukraine," Zelensky wrote on Twitter, thanking the IMF for provision of $1.3 billion in emergency aid.

"Excellent discussion w/ President of Ukraine Zelensky. Discussed recent IMF support of $1.3 billion, the meeting of our teams in Vienna, the upcoming int'l conference on Ukraine & the road ahead for program monitoring & an eventual full-fledged IMF program," Georgieva wrote on Twitter.

Tags: #ukraine #imf #georgieva

MORE ABOUT

12:51 22.10.2022
Almost half of Ukrainian regions impose restrictions on electricity supply due to large-scale attacks by Russia on energy facilities on Saturday – Ukrenergo

Almost half of Ukrainian regions impose restrictions on electricity supply due to large-scale attacks by Russia on energy facilities on Saturday – Ukrenergo

17:30 21.10.2022
EBRD invests up to EUR 3 bln in Ukraine in 2022-2023

EBRD invests up to EUR 3 bln in Ukraine in 2022-2023

16:52 21.10.2022
Ukraine, IMF in coming weeks to advance work on Program Monitoring with Board Involvement – IMF mission chief

Ukraine, IMF in coming weeks to advance work on Program Monitoring with Board Involvement – IMF mission chief

14:48 21.10.2022
Every fifth Ukrainian company plans staff cuts in next six months - grc.ua

Every fifth Ukrainian company plans staff cuts in next six months - grc.ua

14:24 21.10.2022
Ukraine needs to raise $70-80 bln in private investment annually after war – First Dpty PM

Ukraine needs to raise $70-80 bln in private investment annually after war – First Dpty PM

11:54 21.10.2022
Participants of Danube Strategy Forum declare their readiness to participate in restoration of Ukraine – Regional Development Ministry

Participants of Danube Strategy Forum declare their readiness to participate in restoration of Ukraine – Regional Development Ministry

14:01 19.10.2022
National Defense Hackathon 2022 postponed due to situation aggravation with Russia's missile, drone attacks

National Defense Hackathon 2022 postponed due to situation aggravation with Russia's missile, drone attacks

12:47 19.10.2022
Ukrainian business expectations improve significantly in Sept – study

Ukrainian business expectations improve significantly in Sept – study

09:39 19.10.2022
Ukraine develops detailed complex of electricity saving under martial law – Shmyhal

Ukraine develops detailed complex of electricity saving under martial law – Shmyhal

19:02 18.10.2022
Approximately 45 Ukrainian rescuers die, more than hundred injured since start of Russian invasion – press officer of Emergency Service

Approximately 45 Ukrainian rescuers die, more than hundred injured since start of Russian invasion – press officer of Emergency Service

AD

HOT NEWS

Almost half of Ukrainian regions impose restrictions on electricity supply due to large-scale attacks by Russia on energy facilities on Saturday – Ukrenergo

EU Council calls on Brussels to promptly allocate remaining EUR 3 bln in aid to Ukraine

Klitschko looks forward to further cooperation with EBRD in post-war reconstruction of Kyiv

Von der Leyen proposes EU to allocate EUR 1.5 bln to Ukraine monthly

Over 400 objects damaged by shelling in 16 regions of Ukraine during Oct 10-20 – Shmyhal

LATEST

Stabilization blackouts resume in Kyiv city and region on Mon morning – DTEK

Akhmetov's Metinvest hands over 110 thermal imaging sights worth UAH 11 mln to Ukrainian intelligence officers

EU Council calls on Brussels to promptly allocate remaining EUR 3 bln in aid to Ukraine

Klitschko looks forward to further cooperation with EBRD in post-war reconstruction of Kyiv

Von der Leyen proposes EU to allocate EUR 1.5 bln to Ukraine monthly

Over 400 objects damaged by shelling in 16 regions of Ukraine during Oct 10-20 – Shmyhal

Zelensky, EBRD President discuss possibility of additional lending to Ukrainian energy sector

Energy community urges to help Ukraine with equipment for restoration of energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks

Ukrenergo to impose restrictions on electricity consumption in central regions on Friday

It is possible to return margin of safety to energy system in few weeks, if there are no such large-scale shelling, energy savings – Ukrenergo head

AD
AD
AD
AD