12:26 21.10.2022

It is possible to return margin of safety to energy system in few weeks, if there are no such large-scale shelling, energy savings – Ukrenergo head

It is possible to return margin of safety to energy system in few weeks, if there are no such large-scale shelling, energy savings – Ukrenergo head

Restoring power grids in the form in which they functioned before the large-scale attacks of Russian terrorists requires a long period of time, but it is possible to provide energy at a sufficiently reliable level in a few weeks, Head of the board of Ukrenergo Volodymyr Kudrytsky has said.

"It will take some time to restore the power grids to their primary functionality, these are not days or even weeks, but it will take several weeks to restore the safety margin of our energy system," Kudrytsky said on the air of the telethon on Thursday evening.

At the same time, he said such calculations are relevant if there are no attacks of a similar scale, nevertheless, Ukrenergo has the tools to balance the energy system in different ways for different scenarios.

The head of the system operator called the energy centers with the highest electricity consumption the most problematic areas.

"This is the central region, in particular the Kyiv energy center, and the Kharkov energy center, which was hit by missiles a month ago, and, of course, this is the west of Ukraine, where last week there was quite intense damage to our main substations," Kudrytsky said.

According to him, the company partially restored the functionality of these substations, but there are still certain problems with providing reliable power supply.

Tags: #energy #ukrenergo

