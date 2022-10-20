NBU sees no reason to enter market with its govt bonds portfolio now – Pyshny

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) sees no reason to enter the market now with its government bonds portfolio, NBU Governor Andriy Pyshny has said.

"Now we don't see it appropriate to use this mechanism [selling our government bonds]. Instead, the NBU reserves the right to respond to the situation and apply those mechanisms that, from the point of view of staff and management, will seem the most effective and necessary in order to adequately implement monetary policy and ensure price and financial stability," he said at a press briefing on Thursday.