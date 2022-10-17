EU foreign ministers approve another military aid package worth EUR 500 mln to Ukraine

The Foreign Affairs Council at the Council of the European Union has made a decision at a meeting in Luxembourg on Monday to allocate another tranche of military assistance from the EU to Ukraine worth EUR 500 million.

“The mobilisation of an additional EUR 500 million by EU member states is yet another proof that we remain steadfast in our support to the Ukrainian armed forces. The EU will continue supporting Ukraine as long as it takes and as long as is needed,” the council's statement quoted EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell as saying.

Following this decision, military aid to Ukraine as part of the European Peace Facility will increase to EUR 3.1 billion.

The new tranche consists of EUR 490 million intended for purchasing military hardware and EUR 10 million for covering the acquisition of personal protective equipment, first aid kits, and fuel.