Ukraine refuses power blackouts due to stabilization of situation, responsibility of consumers - Ukrenergo

Ukrenergo has now refused introduction of emergency power outage schedules in Ukraine thanks to the stabilization of electricity supply by the company itself and regional energy distribution companies, as well as thanks to the help of consumers who have reduced the use of electrical appliances during peak hours, head of the board Volodymyr Kudrytsky said.

"Last night in Kyiv, the region and the entire central region, dispatching restrictions were not applied. From 19.55, restrictions were lifted in the north-eastern regions of our state. During the day, neither in the morning nor in the evening, the introduction of emergency shutdown schedules is not yet planned," Kudrytsky said on Facebook.

According to him, this became possible thanks to the stabilization of energy supply in all regions of Ukraine by the specialists of Ukrenergo and regional energy companies, as well as the economical consumption of electricity by citizens in the evening.

"However, we must be ready for new attacks by the enemy. Ukrenergo, as the transmission system operator, is doing everything to protect its infrastructure and quickly restore it," the head of the company assured.

At the same time, he noted that the recommendation to reduce consumption during periods of peak load in the energy system in the morning from 8 to 11 and in the evening from 17 to 23 remains valid.

"We continue to recommend, if possible, transferring the use of powerful electrical appliances to night hours, when the level of consumption in the power system is the lowest. This will help us stabilize the power system and safely go through the heating season this winter," Kudrytsky explained.