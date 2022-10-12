Banking system has enough liquidity for govt bonds rollover, question about rates – NBU deputy governor

The liquidity of the banking system of Ukraine is sufficient for the Ministry of Finance to ensure refinancing of payments on government domestic loan bonds (rollover), however, acceptable rates of return are a condition for it, Deputy Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Yuriy Heletiy has said.

"We see enough liquidity in the banking segment to ensure a rollover for both hryvnia and currency instruments. The parameters of the instrument are important here, first of all, profitability," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to the deputy governor of the NBU, discussions on rates continue.

Helety added that a cascade of rate hikes has been taking place in the world lately. "This situation in the international capital markets, of course, is important to take into account and adapt," he said.