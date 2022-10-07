NBU governor Pyshny calls NBU decisions to adjust exchange rate policy effective

Decisions by the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) to adjust the exchange rate policy, including the establishment of a fixed exchange rate, are an effective anti-crisis measure, NBU Governor Andriy Pyshny said in the Verkhovna Rada before his appointment on Friday.

"The decisions taken by the National Bank to adjust the exchange rate policy, firstly, to establish a fixed rate, I assess as a fairly effective anti-crisis measure. Due to this, we managed to stabilize the situation," he said.

According to Pyshny, the time has come to discuss the possibility of setting the exchange rate in accordance with the state of Ukraine's macroeconomic indicators.

"For the time being, it [the rate] is such that it allows us to ensure the required level of gold and foreign exchange reserves and keep the macroeconomic situation within the predicted parameters," the governor of the central bank added.