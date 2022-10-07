Economy

17:38 07.10.2022

New NBU governor calls cooperation with IFIs, primarily with IMF, basic priority for central bank

2 min read
New NBU governor calls cooperation with IFIs, primarily with IMF, basic priority for central bank

Cooperation with international financial institutions (IFIs), primarily with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), seems to be the main basic priority, since partner assistance is critical for financing the state budget deficit, Andriy Pyshny, the new governor of the National Bank of Ukraine, has said.

"The international level, in my understanding, is today the main priority of the National Bank team and its governor. Preserving macro-financial stability and effective cooperation with international partners is one of the priorities for the functioning of the entire country in a war and, most importantly, its recovery after our victory," he said in the Rada before a vote for his candidacy for the post of governor of the NBU on Friday.

Pyshny recalled that the budget deficit and budgetary needs are more than $5 billion a month this year, and the financing needs for next year are at least $38 billion.

"From what I know and understand, they are ready to provide this money. But for this, Ukraine must effectively work out the interaction and negotiation process with the IMF. This is a green light that will give Ukraine access to the necessary resources that we need so badly for the next year," Pyshny said.

He said that for him, as for the governor of the National Bank, this will be one of the main priorities.

Tags: #nbu

MORE ABOUT

18:27 07.10.2022
NBU governor Pyshny calls NBU decisions to adjust exchange rate policy effective

NBU governor Pyshny calls NBU decisions to adjust exchange rate policy effective

12:37 07.10.2022
Ex-head of Oschadbank Pyshny appointed NBU chief

Ex-head of Oschadbank Pyshny appointed NBU chief

12:34 06.10.2022
SAPO, NABU notify NBU governor Shevchenko that he is suspected of crime during period of his management of Ukrgasbank

SAPO, NABU notify NBU governor Shevchenko that he is suspected of crime during period of his management of Ukrgasbank

16:38 05.10.2022
Bankers hope for quick appointment of new head of NBU, expect regulator to maintain consistent course

Bankers hope for quick appointment of new head of NBU, expect regulator to maintain consistent course

10:26 05.10.2022
Ex-board chairman of Oschadbank Pyshny to head NBU – MP Zhelezniak

Ex-board chairman of Oschadbank Pyshny to head NBU – MP Zhelezniak

11:56 30.09.2022
No grounds for new exchange rate adjustment - NBU deputy head

No grounds for new exchange rate adjustment - NBU deputy head

19:14 22.09.2022
NBU says latest fluctuations in cash forex market are temporary

NBU says latest fluctuations in cash forex market are temporary

12:27 29.07.2022
NBU predicts decline in Ukraine's GDP by 37.5% in H2

NBU predicts decline in Ukraine's GDP by 37.5% in H2

10:03 28.07.2022
NBU decides to sell foreign currency for cash segment

NBU decides to sell foreign currency for cash segment

15:14 21.07.2022
NBU predicts inflation growth in 2022 to over 30%, its decline to 20.7% in 2023

NBU predicts inflation growth in 2022 to over 30%, its decline to 20.7% in 2023

AD

HOT NEWS

EC President: EUR 2 bln out of EUR 5 bln of 2nd part of macro-financial aid to be paid to Ukraine soon

Ex-head of Oschadbank Pyshny appointed NBU chief

Naftogaz has preliminary agreements on gas supplies through Baltic Pipe for 1 bcm - Vitrenko

EU endorses eighth package of anti-Russian sanctions, creates legal base for oil price cap

Ex-board chairman of Oschadbank Pyshny to head NBU – MP Zhelezniak

LATEST

EC President: EUR 2 bln out of EUR 5 bln of 2nd part of macro-financial aid to be paid to Ukraine soon

Rotation of IAEA staff takes place at ZNPP

Naftogaz plans to increase gas production by at least 5% in 2023 - CEO

Naftogaz supports use of UAH 26 bln from royalty for Aug-Nov 2022 to buy gas from private producers - Vitrenko

Naftogaz has preliminary agreements on gas supplies through Baltic Pipe for 1 bcm - Vitrenko

Rada asks European Parliament, EU Council to extend temporary measures on trade liberalization

IDS Ukraine not subject to nationalization in line with legislation in force in Ukraine – CEO

EU endorses eighth package of anti-Russian sanctions, creates legal base for oil price cap

Zelensky: Ukraine to join Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development

ZNPP worked, will work in Ukraine – Energoatom on creation of JSC for operation of plant by Rostatom

AD
AD
AD
AD