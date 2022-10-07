Naftogaz has preliminary agreements on gas supplies through Baltic Pipe for 1 bcm - Vitrenko

NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy has preliminary agreements on gas supplies through the recently opened Baltic Pipe gas pipeline, said Yuriy Vitrenko, the head of the board of Naftogaz.

"We can now receive gas through this pipeline, and we have preliminary agreements with suppliers of such gas, and there is even free capacity in the pipeline, which, so to speak, was informally left just for Naftogaz, for Ukraine," Vitrenko said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

At the same time, he noted that at present the company does not have the necessary funds to import gas through Baltic Pipe at current prices.

"But the problem is that 1 billion cubic meters, which we could buy through this pipe for consumption in the coming winter, costs $ 2 billion at current prices. And Naftogaz now does not have that kind of money to buy this gas," explained the head of the company.

He confirmed that the special fund created for gas imports, which was supposed to be filled, in particular, by international donors, is still empty.

"Then everything depends on how effective the IMF mission will be ... and, perhaps, there will be an important donor conference with the Germans at the end of October. After that, it will be possible to say how great the chances are (of filling the fund)," said Vitrenko.

At the same time, he stressed the importance of opening the Baltic Pipe for Ukraine.

"It's good that such an additional option has appeared to receive definitely not Russian gas for Ukraine, and we will use it when there is an opportunity," the head of Naftogaz explained.

As reported, the Baltic Pipe gas pipeline connected the gas transmission systems of Poland and Denmark for gas supplies from Norway. The gas pipeline will be able to transport 10 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year to Poland and 3 billion cubic meters from Poland to Denmark. It was commissioned at the end of September.