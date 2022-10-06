Economy

18:14 06.10.2022

Rada asks European Parliament, EU Council to extend temporary measures on trade liberalization

1 min read
Rada asks European Parliament, EU Council to extend temporary measures on trade liberalization

The Verkhovna Rada has appealed to the European Parliament and the Council of the European Union with a request to continue the temporary measures to liberalize trade until the completion of negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the European Union.

Corresponding draft resolution No. 8075 was supported by 301 parliamentarians at a plenary session on Thursday, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak said on Telegram.

As reported, the duration of the preferential regime is provided for by the Regulation of the European Parliament and the Council of the EU dated May 30, 2022 on temporary trade liberalization measures that supplement trade preferences for Ukrainian goods in accordance with the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the EU.

Tags: #rada #european_parliament

