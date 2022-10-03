EU, Ukraine sign memo on micro financial assistance worth EUR 5 bln – Dombrovskis

The EU and Ukraine have signed a memorandum of understanding on the provision of macro-financial assistance for EUR 5 billion, the first part of it will be paid in mid-October, Executive Deputy Chairman of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis said.

“Pleased to sign second Memorandum of Understanding with Ukraine since Russia began its brutal war. This time: the EU will provide EUR 5 bln for Ukraine’s immediate liquidity needs, pay salaries & pensions. We will deliver first part mid-October, next two parts to follow later in year,” Dombrovskis said on Twitter Monday.