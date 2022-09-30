No grounds for new exchange rate adjustment - NBU deputy head

The situation on the cash foreign exchange market, although subject to the influence of a number of temporary factors, remains under control, while the situation on the non-cash foreign exchange market has noticeably improved recently, which has led to an increase in international reserves, Deputy Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine Yuriy Heletiy said.

"There are no grounds for a new exchange rate correction now," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"The largest share of foreign exchange transactions is carried out in the non-cash segment, so to say that temporary fluctuations in the cash segment can become the basis for exchange rate correction would be a clear exaggeration," he added.

The banker noted that when the National Bank adjusted the exchange rate in July, it first of all solved the problem of accumulated macroeconomic imbalances at that time, while now such a problem is irrelevant.

"We expect that as the psychological factor fades and the problem with the (cash) currency shortage is finally resolved, the situation in the cash foreign exchange market will improve," he added.

According to him, the positive impact on the cash market from the decisions taken by the National Bank in previous months should also increase. In particular, the matter concerns giving citizens the opportunity to buy currency with its subsequent investment on a deposit and allowing banks to increase the supply of cash currency.

"By the way, we are actively working on tools that will increase the interest of citizens and businesses in savings in hryvnia. Now the situation is much better than in June and July," he added.

Heletiy pointed out that the announced international financial assistance adds confidence - about $10 billion by the end of the year.

He noted that the National Bank also hopes for a positive decision to expand emergency financial support from the IMF under the RFI instrument, thanks to which Ukraine will be able to receive about $1.4 billion more in October, and also awaits a decision on approving an additional $4.5 billion assistance package for Ukraine from the USA.

"All these factors will help us keep international reserves at a sufficient level and maintain the official exchange rate at the current level," the deputy head of the NBU said.