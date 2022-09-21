Energoatom: we expect more decisive actions from IAEA to stop Russia's aggression amid new shelling of ZNPP by occupiers

National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom expects more decisive actions from the IAEA to stop Russia's aggression in connection with new shelling of Zaporizhia NPP by invaders, Energoatom's press service reported on Wednesday morning on its Telegram channel.

"We once again expect more decisive actions from this organization to stop Russia's aggressive actions against Ukraine's civilian nuclear facilities, help in the de-occupation of the ZNPP and establish a nuclear and physical security zone around Ukraine's nuclear power plants!"

Energoatom said that on Wednesday night at 01:13 the occupiers again fired at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, as a result of which the communication equipment of the power unit No. 6 with the ZNPP open switchgear was damaged.

As a result of the attack, the block transformer and transformers for the power unit's own needs were disconnected. Due to the loss of power, an emergency start of two diesel generators of the safety systems occurred to ensure the operation of the fuel cooling pumps.

And at 02:00 am, ZNPP personnel set up power supply for the auxiliary needs of power unit No. 6 from the busbar system of other power units of the plant. Diesel generators of power unit No. 6 were turned off and switched to alternation.

"Rucsists continue committing acts of nuclear terrorism at the nuclear power plants of Ukraine. Even the presence of IAEA inspectors at the site of the Zaporizhia NPP does not stop them," Energoatom said.