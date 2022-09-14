Ukraine will accumulate 14.5-15 bcm of gas by heating season - premier

By the beginning of the heating season, Ukraine will be provided with all the necessary energy resources and energy reserves, in particular, natural gas reserves in underground gas storage facilities are expected to grow from the current 13.2 billion cubic meters (bcm) to 14.5-15 billion cubic meters, said Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

"Now we see the heating season completely passing, we see enough reserves," he said at a press conference in Kyiv on Wednesday.

The prime minister recalled that the strategy was to accumulate 19 billion cubic meters by the beginning of the heating season in order to level all four military risks.

"But given that the situation changed throughout the summer, having difficult discussions with NJSC Naftogaz ... we approached September, received guarantees from our partners from the United States and northern countries that we would be able to count on receiving gas both in the fourth and in the first quarters. This allowed the Ministry of Energy to lower the accumulation threshold to 15 billion cubic meters," the head of government said.

He clarified that an agreement was reached with the United States on deliveries in the fourth quarter of this year and the first quarter of the next of 2 billion cubic meters of natural gas, and negotiations are underway with Norway and a consortium of countries to provide additional gas.

Shmyhal said 2.2 million tonnes of coal have already been accumulated - these are the largest reserves in recent years, and they will be increased to 2.5 million tonnes, which corresponds to the maximum capacity of warehouses, increased due to additional warehouses at stations and ports.

In addition, Ukrzaliznytsia and the State Forestry Agency are accumulating firewood stocks, almost 1.5 million cubic meters more, so that by October they will reach 7 million cubic meters, the prime minister added.