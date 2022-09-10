Economy

11:39 10.09.2022

Shmyhal, US Treasury Secretary discuss strengthening Ukraine's financial capabilities

1 min read
Shmyhal, US Treasury Secretary discuss strengthening Ukraine's financial capabilities

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen have held an online conversation, during which they discussed steps aimed at strengthening financial capabilities and restoring Ukraine.

“Had conversation with U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen. Thanked the administration of the U.S. President for the powerful and timely support. Discussed steps for strengthening Ukraine's financial capacity, tightening sanctions against the aggressor country and rebuilding Ukraine,” Shmyhal said on Twitter Friday evening.

