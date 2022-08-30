Economy

17:10 30.08.2022

Ukraine in Aug receives record $4.6 bln in foreign aid, waiting for EU MFA in Sept-early Oct – Finance minister

2 min read
A total of $3 billion in grant funds recently provided by the United States through the World Bank increased total foreign assistance in August to $4.6 billion, a record monthly volume since the start of the war, Minister of Finance Serhiy Marchenko has said.

"We also expect to receive $1.5 billion in grant assistance from the United States in September - this is the last tranche, and we also expect to receive macro-financial assistance (MFA) from the EU in September and early October [out of EUR 9 billion, EUR 1 billion has been allocated so far]," he said during the national telethon.

Commenting on a possible visit to Ukraine by German Finance Minister Christian Lindner, Marchenko recalled that he had expected a visit in July or early August, but it would be good if it took place in September.

The Ukrainian minister of finance recalled that Lindner believes that EU MFA to Ukraine should be more of a grant nature than a loan, which contradicts the current mechanism for allocating MFA.

"For us, it's not a matter of principle a grant or a loan, as it is allocated for a long-term period on preferential terms. It's important for us to close the issue of liquidity," Marchenko said, giving Ukraine's position on this matter.

As reported, the Ministry of Finance initially expected $6 billion in August and $4.7 billion in September, compared with $1.7 billion in July and $4.4 billion in June. According to Marchenko, by the end of the year, Ukraine expects to reach about $30 billion in foreign assistance since the beginning of the war, from which about $17 billion has already been received.

