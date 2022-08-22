Economy

13:48 22.08.2022

Polish assistance to Ukraine exceeds EUR 3.5 bln in six months

1 min read
Since the end of February, after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Poland has provided assistance to Ukraine in the amount of PLN 17 billion (more than EUR 3.5 billion), Head of the Chancellery of the Polish Prime Minister Michal Dvorczyk said on Polish radio on Monday.

"Assistance to Ukraine from Polish citizens exceeded PLN 10 billion (EUR 2.1 billion), the country's authorities also provided military assistance, its amount amounted to more than PLN 7 billion (almost EUR 1.5 billion)," he said.

Earlier it was reported that Poland provided Ukraine with about 250 T-72 tanks, Grad multiple launch rocket systems and self-propelled howitzers to counter Russian military aggression.

Tags: #poland #assistance

