Economy

10:27 18.08.2022

Yermak: Ukraine ready to discuss steps that will help other states in conditions of food crisis, as well as contribute to strengthening of Ukrainian economy

1 min read
Yermak: Ukraine ready to discuss steps that will help other states in conditions of food crisis, as well as contribute to strengthening of Ukrainian economy

Ukraine is ready for a substantive discussion with international institutions and partners of those steps that will help other states in the conditions of the food crisis and other challenges, and will also contribute to the strengthening of the Ukrainian economy, said head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak.

"We are open and ready for cooperation in all matters that take into account our national interests and do not harm our country," the press service of the President of Ukraine quoted Yermak as saying during a meeting with Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Rebeca Grynspan.

Yermak noted the role of the UN and the personal leadership of the Secretary-General of this organization, António Guterres, in the fact that agreements were reached and the implementation of the agreement on the export of agricultural products from Ukrainian ports began.

For her part, Grynspan thanked the Ukrainian side for its readiness to cooperate, particularly in the difficult conditions of the war. She said that the food crisis is an extremely serious challenge, especially for certain countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Tags: #economy #yermak

MORE ABOUT

18:37 16.08.2022
Yermak hopes important document on security guarantees for Ukraine to be prepared soon

Yermak hopes important document on security guarantees for Ukraine to be prepared soon

15:51 15.08.2022
Well-known economists call on Ukraine to change its economic course amid prolonged war

Well-known economists call on Ukraine to change its economic course amid prolonged war

18:15 10.08.2022
Yermak: Ban on issuing Schengen visas to Russians is priority goal of new package of EU sanctions

Yermak: Ban on issuing Schengen visas to Russians is priority goal of new package of EU sanctions

18:03 10.08.2022
Relations with Russia after war will depend on what happens to it in future – Yermak

Relations with Russia after war will depend on what happens to it in future – Yermak

17:31 10.08.2022
Yermak sees no obstacles to launching competition for NABU Head

Yermak sees no obstacles to launching competition for NABU Head

17:06 10.08.2022
It’s vital to end active phase of war before onset of winter – Head of President's Office

It’s vital to end active phase of war before onset of winter – Head of President's Office

16:46 10.08.2022
Ministry of Defense to create single info center for centralized dissemination of military info – Yermak

Ministry of Defense to create single info center for centralized dissemination of military info – Yermak

01:48 30.07.2022
Support for pharmaceutical industry should become one of main priorities for Ukraine - Igor Stakovichenko

Support for pharmaceutical industry should become one of main priorities for Ukraine - Igor Stakovichenko

19:21 29.07.2022
Economy will still begin to slowly recover if war drags on throughout 2023, but reserves to fall below $10 bln – alternative scenario of NBU

Economy will still begin to slowly recover if war drags on throughout 2023, but reserves to fall below $10 bln – alternative scenario of NBU

10:32 28.07.2022
Ukraine's goal is to strengthen sanctions to break Russian military machine – Yermak

Ukraine's goal is to strengthen sanctions to break Russian military machine – Yermak

AD

HOT NEWS

Naftogaz fails to obtain consent of eurobond holders to defer payments – company

ECU state energy trader starts commercial activities in domestic and foreign markets

Zelensky instructs Shmyhal, Stefanchuk to consider citizens' proposals on salaries for MPs, Cabinet members at minimum living wage

NBU governor reiterates call on govt to cut state budget deficit, minimize its financing via money emission

Zelensky signs law on extension of financial restructuring, work of financial sector in wartime

LATEST

Naftogaz fails to obtain consent of eurobond holders to defer payments – company

ECU state energy trader starts commercial activities in domestic and foreign markets

Zelensky instructs Shmyhal, Stefanchuk to consider citizens' proposals on salaries for MPs, Cabinet members at minimum living wage

USA to buy $68 mln worth of wheat from Ukraine through WFP to mitigate global food crisis – Blinken

NBU governor reiterates call on govt to cut state budget deficit, minimize its financing via money emission

Ukraine receives EUR 200 mln of interest-free loan from Italy for teachers' salaries

Zelensky signs law on extension of financial restructuring, work of financial sector in wartime

Occupants take millions of tonnes of new harvest from farmers on temporarily occupied territories - Solsky

Finance Ministry lowers estimate of foreign aid in Aug to $5 bln, states uncertainty with IMF

Rada adopts law on 'customs visa-free regime'

AD
AD
AD
AD