Yermak: Ukraine ready to discuss steps that will help other states in conditions of food crisis, as well as contribute to strengthening of Ukrainian economy

Ukraine is ready for a substantive discussion with international institutions and partners of those steps that will help other states in the conditions of the food crisis and other challenges, and will also contribute to the strengthening of the Ukrainian economy, said head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak.

"We are open and ready for cooperation in all matters that take into account our national interests and do not harm our country," the press service of the President of Ukraine quoted Yermak as saying during a meeting with Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Rebeca Grynspan.

Yermak noted the role of the UN and the personal leadership of the Secretary-General of this organization, António Guterres, in the fact that agreements were reached and the implementation of the agreement on the export of agricultural products from Ukrainian ports began.

For her part, Grynspan thanked the Ukrainian side for its readiness to cooperate, particularly in the difficult conditions of the war. She said that the food crisis is an extremely serious challenge, especially for certain countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America.