Economy

14:39 09.08.2022

Ukrhydroenergo temporarily replaces disabled ZNPP power unit to avoid problems in energy system – company head

Dnistrovska pumped storage power plant of PrJSC Ukrhydroenergo managed to temporarily replace the block of Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, which was switched off on August 5 due to damage to the power line by shelling by the Russian military, and avoid serious problems in the energy system, General Director of Ukrhydroenergo Ihor Syrota said.

"When the Russians fired at Zaporizhia NPP and we had to turn off the unit, Dnistrovska pumped storage power plant carried the load with three of its units at once and produced 8.5 million kWh per day. This is our task - to keep an emergency and balancing reserve, to provide support services," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

At the same time, he clarified that in the event of shutdown of two still operating units of ZNPP, Ukrhydroenergo has reserves to replace them for a short period.

"There are still reserves, even for two blocks, but for a short period," he explained, noting that this time the energy system must regulate the production of the resource.

As reported, on August 5, as a result of damage to the overhead line at ZNPP, one of the three operating power units was turned off. Subsequently, the head of Energoatom, Petro Kotin, noted that the station, with continued shelling and new damage, could completely go into blackout mode.

Tags: #ukrhydroenergo #znpp

