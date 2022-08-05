Readiness for heating season is almost 60% – Ukrainian PM

Ukraine's readiness for the heating season is almost 60%, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said.

"Preparation work is ongoing. The state of readiness for the heating season is almost 60%. The state of readiness of residential buildings for the heating season is 56%, networks – 57%, heat supply facilities – 58%," he said at a government meeting on Friday.

According to the prime minister, 141 heating facilities have already been repaired, two thermal power plants, which were damaged by shelling, have already been restored.

In addition, Shmyhal announced that a reserve stock of equipment is being created in case of infrastructure damage during the heating season. For these purposes, UAH 1.4 billion have been provided.