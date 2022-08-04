Economy

12:15 04.08.2022

If war ends next year, funded pension system can be launched from 2024 – minister Zholnovych

3 min read
If war ends next year, funded pension system can be launched from 2024 – minister Zholnovych

Minister of Social Policy of Ukraine Oksana Zholnovych believes that if the war ends next year, then from 2024 we can start launching a funded pension system.

"A funded pension system is necessary. But I will not portray everything in a very rosy light either, because not the entire scope of the necessary tasks depends on the Ministry of Social Policy. Submitting a bill with a percentage of payments is the easiest thing possible. And the law that is now filed with reductions of personal income tax, I consider it a smart way to start. The second very important task is to save money so that it can be paid when a person reaches retirement age, multiply it at least by the inflation rate," Zholnovych said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to the minister, all this is not an easy task, depending on the economy, the development of stock markets, and the availability of sufficient financial instruments so that operators can increase these funds.

"We have questions about all this. The stock market is just starting, investment markets are limited, and it's simply difficult to talk about this during the war," she said.

When asked when we can expect the launch of the funded pension system in Ukraine, the minister said that it all depends on how long the war drags on.

"If, God willing, we end it next year, then we can start launching the funded system as early as 2024. As this system is now described, it does not create a large funding for a person, but allows you to gradually launch all the processes of earning money. It will be like a pilot project, which is not very risky, it will not entail the loss of large funds for a person, and where the State Savings Bank will be the first operator, and we will be able to guarantee their safety more," Zholnovych said.

According to her, such a system can start very quickly, and just be a tool for restoring the state, and then draw in other tools and spread to private pension funds.

"Now we must prepare at the normative level and align all the legislative monitoring, control, development and investment mechanisms," the minister said.

When asked how long this so-called pilot project would take to fully launch the funded system, Zholnovych said that it would be necessary to look at its results.

"But I would give it two years. A year for testing, analysis, and then I would add other functionality," she said.

As reported, Zholnovych considers preparation for the introduction of the funded pension system one of the priorities for the post of Minister of Social Policy.

Tags: #pensions #war #zholnovych

MORE ABOUT

19:07 04.08.2022
Zelensky calls Russia's war against Ukraine ‘colonial’ - press conference for African media

Zelensky calls Russia's war against Ukraine ‘colonial’ - press conference for African media

16:04 04.08.2022
Russia building up its forces in Zaporizhia and Kherson directions - AFU General Staff

Russia building up its forces in Zaporizhia and Kherson directions - AFU General Staff

14:20 04.08.2022
Govt of Ukraine does not plan to raise retirement age – minister Zholnovych

Govt of Ukraine does not plan to raise retirement age – minister Zholnovych

13:04 04.08.2022
Russian occupiers shell Toretsk from artillery, eight killed, four wounded, including three children – local authorities

Russian occupiers shell Toretsk from artillery, eight killed, four wounded, including three children – local authorities

10:22 04.08.2022
Real poverty line nears UAH 6,500 – minister Zholnovych

Real poverty line nears UAH 6,500 – minister Zholnovych

09:28 04.08.2022
Invaders fire at Nikopol, Kryvy Rih districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, woman wounded – local authorities

Invaders fire at Nikopol, Kryvy Rih districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, woman wounded – local authorities

09:02 04.08.2022
Powerful explosions sounded in Mykolaiv, residential buildings damaged – mayor

Powerful explosions sounded in Mykolaiv, residential buildings damaged – mayor

15:32 03.08.2022
Main Intelligence Agency on decision of Russian court that recognized Azov as terrorist organization: This is not regiment, but structural unit of National Guard

Main Intelligence Agency on decision of Russian court that recognized Azov as terrorist organization: This is not regiment, but structural unit of National Guard

14:47 03.08.2022
After all crimes in Ukraine, Russia no longer be able to 'save face' – Zelensky, speaking to Australian students

After all crimes in Ukraine, Russia no longer be able to 'save face' – Zelensky, speaking to Australian students

14:41 03.08.2022
Occupants shell Chuhuiv with cluster shells; civilian killed, two more wounded

Occupants shell Chuhuiv with cluster shells; civilian killed, two more wounded

AD

HOT NEWS

Govt of Ukraine does not plan to raise retirement age – minister Zholnovych

DTEK to pay about $30 mln bond coupon in full in Sept – media

Real poverty line nears UAH 6,500 – minister Zholnovych

Ukrainian PM: we plan to launch mass privatization process from Sept 1

Forecast of grain and oilseeds harvest in Ukraine improved from 60 mln to 65-67 mln tonnes – PM

LATEST

Hetmantsev announces creation of state agency to implement Recovery Plan

Govt does not expect increase in number of subsidies because of war – minister Zholnovych

DTEK to pay about $30 mln bond coupon in full in Sept – media

Ukrainian PM: we plan to launch mass privatization process from Sept 1

Zelensky signs law launching comprehensive thermal modernization of buildings

Forecast of grain and oilseeds harvest in Ukraine improved from 60 mln to 65-67 mln tonnes – PM

Ukrainian nuclear scientists to study AP1000® technology in USA in autumn – Energoatom-Westinghouse deal

Over 300 IT companies already part of Diia.City – Ministry of Digital Transformation

In Ukraine 60% of IDPs lose their jobs – IOM survey

Canada, UN to provide Ukraine with $40 mln to provide 2.4 mln tonnes of grain storage capacity

AD
AD
AD
AD