Assets of 19 Ukrainian companies controlled by Russia, its residents transferred to ARMA – prosecutor's office

The corporate rights of 19 Ukrainian enterprises controlled by Russian corporations have been transferred to the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA), the Prosecutor General's Office said.

"At the request of the prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office, the court transferred to the ARMA management the corporate rights of 19 Ukrainian enterprises that were controlled by the Russian corporations Rostec, Rosneft, Gazprom, RusAl, Rosatom, HMS Group, Tatneft and Russian banks for a total amount of more than UAH 7.75 billion," the Prosecutor General's Office said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

The report states that thousands of real estate and movable property worth hundreds of millions of hryvnias have also been transferred to ARMA.

The prosecutor's office recalled that the PGO prosecutors carry out procedural management of the pretrial investigation in criminal proceedings on the facts of sabotage and waging a war of aggression (Part 1 of Article 113, Part 1 of Article 437 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The investigation is being carried out by the SBU Main Directorate in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea with the operational support of the SBU Main Directorate for Counterintelligence Protection of Critical Infrastructure Objects and Combating the Financing of Terrorism, as well as the Department for Protecting the Interests of Society and State of the National Police of Ukraine.