19:08 26.07.2022

NOVUS.online service being tested

The Novus supermarket chain is testing the NOVUS.online e-commerce project, Novus COO Oleksiy Panasenko said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"We have been developing e-commerce since last year. We have a partner, Zakaz.ua. We have reached the stage when we started launching our own project NOVUS.online. Now, this service is being tested, but we are planning active development in the near future. It's too early to talk about the results, but we see interest in such products. I'm sure that over time we will be able to compete with our colleagues in the market in this direction," he said.

Novus Ukraine LLC was established in 2008, in the same year the first Novus supermarket was opened in the country. The Novus supermarket chain is being developed by BT Invest (Lithuania) established in 2008 by former shareholders of Sandora Raimondas Tumenas and the late Ihor Bezzub.

According to the data of the unified public register of legal entities and sole proprietors as of July 2021, the owner of a 100% share of the charter capital of the LLC was CJSC Consul Trade Gaus (Vilnius, Lithuania). The ultimate beneficiaries are Marina Pozniakova, Agnė Ruzgienė, Raimondas Tumėnas.

As of July 2022, the network in Ukraine has more than 80 Novus and 14 Mi Markets. 

Tags: #online #novus

