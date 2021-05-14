Facts

15:03 14.05.2021

Almost 166,000 people register on All-Ukrainian Online School platform – Education Ministry

Almost 166,000 users have already registered on the All-Ukrainian Online School online platform for distance and blended learning of students in grades 5-11, the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine said.

"According to updated data, almost 166,000 users are registered on the Ukrainian distance learning platform for grades 5-11 [including 124,000 students, 34,000 teachers and 8,000 listeners]," the press service of the Education Ministry said.

It is noted that 1,800 reference lessons for 73 distance courses are available on the resource.

"During the operation of the platform, more than 24 million interactions have been made with it by 110 countries and, which is very important, the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine," the ministry said.

According to the report, a presentation of the All-Ukrainian Online School mobile application for Android and iOS is expected in the near future.

12:26 09.12.2020
BSTDB grants EUR 10 mln loan to Novopecherska school for new building in UNIT.City

12:42 15.10.2020
Holidays in Kyiv schools to start on Oct 21 – Klitschko

14:42 01.09.2020
Zelensky: nothing can replace real school, but we are ready for 'online school' in case of big wave of COVID-19

18:34 10.07.2020
Zelensky signs law on enrollment of school graduates from temporarily occupied territories to higher education institutions

11:15 29.01.2020
MP Hetmantsev proposes to impose 20% tax on Google, Facebook, Apple, Netflix, Alibaba services in Ukraine – bill

10:48 03.01.2020
Ukraine's tax service starts testing new online service

12:15 05.04.2019
Zhytomyr regional administration to buy 28 school buses worth UAH 54.6 mln

15:24 12.10.2018
Fragment of Osa missile falls on Lysychansk school territory, students evacuated - Denisova

12:17 21.07.2018
Poroshenko signs law on implementing project 'Finnish Support for Ukrainian School Reform'

17:41 22.05.2018
Number of children hospitalized from Kharkiv school grows to 35

