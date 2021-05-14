Almost 166,000 people register on All-Ukrainian Online School platform – Education Ministry

Almost 166,000 users have already registered on the All-Ukrainian Online School online platform for distance and blended learning of students in grades 5-11, the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine said.

"According to updated data, almost 166,000 users are registered on the Ukrainian distance learning platform for grades 5-11 [including 124,000 students, 34,000 teachers and 8,000 listeners]," the press service of the Education Ministry said.

It is noted that 1,800 reference lessons for 73 distance courses are available on the resource.

"During the operation of the platform, more than 24 million interactions have been made with it by 110 countries and, which is very important, the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine," the ministry said.

According to the report, a presentation of the All-Ukrainian Online School mobile application for Android and iOS is expected in the near future.