Govt allocates UAH 126.3 mln to pay for utility services consumed in buildings where IDPs lived under martial law

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allocated UAH 126.3 million to cover the expenditures of the central and local authorities on utility services consumed in the buildings where internally displaced persons (IDPs) were temporarily placed under martial law.

The government approved this decision during a Tuesday meeting, a representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, said on the Telegram channel.

In particular, UAH 126.251,856 was allocated from the reserve fund of the national budget to cover the expenditures of state and municipal establishments, enterprises, institutions and organizations, private educational facilities on utility services consumed in their premises (buildings) where IDPs were temporarily placed under martial law in April 2022.