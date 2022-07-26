Net loss of Oschadbank amounts to UAH 4 bln in H1 due to war

The net loss of state-owned Oschadbank (Kyiv) in January-June 2022 amounted to UAH 4.031 billion, while the net profit for the same period in 2021 amounted to UAH 513 million, according to the bank’s balance sheet.

According to it, the bank's net interest income for the six months amounted to UAH 1.05 billion, which is six times less compared to the same period last year (UAH 6 billion).

Net commission income amounted to UAH 2.34 billion, which is 22% less than in the first half of last year (UAH 3 billion).

The bank's financial result was also affected by deductions to reserves at the level of UAH 5.4 billion.

Oschadbank was founded in 1991. Its sole owner is the state.

According to the statistics of the National Bank, as of June 1, 2022, in terms of total assets (UAH 257.06 billion) Oschadbank ranks second among 69 banks operating in the country.