Economy

17:24 15.07.2022

Biofuel production one of most important areas of work of Agrarian Policy Ministry – dpty minister

Increasing production of fuel from agricultural raw materials had become one of the priority areas of work of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food since the spring of this year, after Russia's full-scale invasion into Ukraine, Taras Vysotsky, the first deputy minister, said.

"Agriculture is a source of raw materials for production of various types of biofuels – from biomethane to solid biofuel. Together with the Ministry of Finance and other departments, we supported the development of bioethanol. Bill No. 7401 was adopted, allowing not only more active production of technical and food alcohols, but also bioethanol. The raw materials can be both crops directly grown in the fields, and animal and crop waste," he said during an online discussion on July 14.

According to him, everything that was previously considered industrial waste in the agricultural sector and was not used is now considered as a way to create additional added value.

Vysotsky clarified that since the beginning of the war, an additional incentive for agricultural companies to invest in vertical integration and production of certain types of biofuel is significantly increased energy prices, as well as limited opportunities for exporting oil from grain crops used in production of biofuel.

The Deputy Minister emphasized that Ukrainian farmers are already changing the way they use land, since at the moment there are all favorable conditions for investment in the biofuel production industry.

"Our task as a relevant ministry, together with colleagues from the Ministry of Energy and the State Agency on Energy Efficiency and Energy Saving, is to make the regulatory framework so that these favorable conditions can be practically implemented. Today, our goal is not just to support, but to put the development of biofuel in one of the top priority areas. It's time to move from talking about opportunities to practical implementation," the deputy minister summed up.

Tags: #agrarian_ministry #biofuel

