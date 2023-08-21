Economy

18:57 21.08.2023

Agrarian Ministry invites USAID to support biogas projects

1 min read
The issue of the need to support the processing industry, in particular biogas producers, was raised by Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Mykola Solsky at a meeting with Deputy Director of the USAID Mission to Ukraine Theodora Dell, the press service of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy reported.

"The parties discussed the implementation of joint projects in the agricultural sector of Ukraine. The minister thanked for the support of the land reclamation reform, as a result of which farmers are actively receiving assistance in restoring irrigation systems. They also discussed the need for additional projects to support the processing industry, in particular biogas producers," the report says.

According to Solsky, this promising industry should receive an additional impetus for more active development.

Dell, in turn, noted that the USAID mission has been supporting Ukraine since the first days of the Russian full-scale invasion and will definitely continue to do so in the future.

