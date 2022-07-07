Economy

13:29 07.07.2022

European Parliament supports EC's proposal to provide EUR 1 bln first tranche of new macro-financial aid for Ukraine


The European Parliament has voted "for" the proposal of the European Commission to allocate EUR 1 billion to Ukraine in the first tranche of new macro-financial assistance to Ukraine.

The relevant vote was held on Thursday within the plenary session of the European Parliament.

After that, the decision must be formalized by the European Council.

The issue of allocating these funds to Ukraine was put on the agenda of the European Parliament under an urgent procedure so that the tranche would be allocated even before the start of the summer holidays, as the Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis said earlier, speaking at International Ukraine Recovery Conference in Lugano (Switzerland) on July 4.

"We are now working on providing a further 9 billion euro in new exceptional macro-financial assistance. The first part will come before summer break. It is EUR 1 billion. After endorsement by the European Parliament and EU Member States," Dombrovskis said.

