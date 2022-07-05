Economy

15:51 05.07.2022

European Parliament to vote on EUR 1 bln of 1st tranche of new EU macro-financial aid for Ukraine on July 7

European Parliament to vote on EUR 1 bln of 1st tranche of new EU macro-financial aid for Ukraine on July 7

The European Parliament will vote on a proposal of the European Commission to allocate EUR 1 billion of the first tranche of new macro-financial assistance to Ukraine under the urgent action procedure as early as July 7.

Voting to put this issue on the agenda took place on Tuesday in the framework of the plenary session of the European Parliament.

The deputies voted by a simple show of hands.

In addition, the agenda under the urgent action procedure also included temporary measures in relation to driving documents issued by Ukraine in connection with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and the identification of violations of restrictive measures of the Union as crimes under Article 83 (1) of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union. Voting on these issues will also take place on July 7.

Further, the decision to allocate EUR 1 billion must be approved by the European Council.

The day before, speaking at the High-Level International Ukraine Recovery Conference on July 4 in Lugano (Switzerland), Executive Vice-President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis said that the first tranche of the new macro-financial assistance program for Ukraine in the amount of EUR 1 billion would be received before the start of the summer holidays.

