Economy

13:34 01.08.2022

Ukraine expects EUR 500 mln second tranche of EU macro-financial aid on Aug 2, first EUR 500 mln credited to NBU account – PM

Ukraine expects the second tranche of exceptional macro-financial assistance from the European Union worth EUR 500 million on August 2, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"The European Union has sent Ukraine EUR 1 billion of exceptional macro-financial assistance. The first tranche of EUR 500 million has already been credited to the NBU account. We expect the second tranche to arrive tomorrow," Shmyhal said on the Telegram channel.

According to him, EUR 1 billion is part of a large package of support for Ukraine in overcoming the financial consequences of the war, totaling EUR 9 billion.

The Prime Minister said the funds will help in financing priority budgetary needs.

