EU Council approves EC proposal to allocate EUR5 bln second tranche of macro-financial aid to Ukraine

The EU Council has decided to approve the proposal of the European Commission to allocate the second tranche of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine worth EUR 5 billion out of the remaining EUR 8 billion, the website of the Ministry of Finance of the Czech Republic chairing the EU statements.

According to the statement, following the July agreement on providing EUR 1 billion, the EU Finance Ministers in Prague agreed to accelerate the next part of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine in the amount of EUR 5 billion.

Commenting on the decision, Finance Minister Zbyněk Stanjura said the new EUR 5 billion loan will go to the day-to-day activities of the state and ensure the operation of critical infrastructure in the country, such as offices, schools or hospitals.

According to the minister, at the next meetings of the EU Economic Council, he will insist on a quick agreement from the position of the presiding country on the provision of the remaining three billion euros, for which we must also agree on the division of this amount into loans and grants.

Earlier, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said the second tranche will amount to EUR 5 billion.