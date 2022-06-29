European partners to be found to implement 300 MW wind power project – UFuture founder Khmelnytsky

To implement a 300 MW wind power project in western Ukraine, it is necessary to look for partners in Europe, UFuture founder Vasyl Khmelnytsky said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"When the war is over, we will build green energy. We have a 300 MW wind power project, it was almost ready even before the war. It is located in western Ukraine. We won't be able to launch it ourselves, we will look for a partner. This is generally my strategy, I like to do business with partners who understand something better than me. There are both Qataris and Spaniards among our partners in green energy. Therefore, I think we will attract some Europeans and build it," the businessman said.

At the same time, he noted that while the war is going on, it is impossible to look for a partner, since insurance risks are not covered.

"The implementation of this project will begin after the war," Khmelnytsky said.

As reported, in May 2021, the investment and development company UDP Renewables closed a deal with Qatari Nebras Power to sell a controlling stake in five solar stations. At the same time, a new focus was announced on the development of UDP wind power capacities, the strategic goal of which is to increase electricity production to 700 GWh in 2023.

The strategic investor of UDP Renewables is Vasyl Khmelnytsky's holding company UFuture, which has a diversified portfolio of assets in real estate, infrastructure, industry, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals and IT. The value of UFuture's assets is estimated at $500 million. The total capitalization of the businesses in which it has invested is up to $1 billion.