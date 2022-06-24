Economy

17:23 24.06.2022

Govt launches three grant programs to support businesses in processing, IT – PM

2 min read
The Cabinet of Ministers has launched three new grant programs to support businesses, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said.

"The first is irrevocable grants for the creation and development of processing enterprises. This may be an enterprise in the woodworking, metalworking, agricultural processing, furniture or construction sectors," he said at a government meeting on Friday.

He added that the state will provide up to UAH 8 million in grant funds for those who already own a processing business or want to start one. The grant may be used for the purchase of equipment. The main requirement is to create at least 25 new jobs. In this case, the business owner shall invest 30% of his investment. To receive a grant, an entrepreneur shall submit a working idea, the prime minister said.

The Cabinet of Ministers also approved a grant program for the IT sector and high-tech startups in the amount of UAH 750,000 to UAH 3.5 million with the requirement to create at least five jobs.

In addition, the government launched the Start in IT grant program for IT education with a budget of UAH 1.8 billion, Shmyhal said. Thus, the state plans to finance educational grants up to UAH 30,000 for 60,000 Ukrainians. Funds can be spent on paying for a school or courses that will be determined by the Ministry of Finance.

This program is not for students or current professionals, but for those who have lost their jobs or are idle and want to learn new skills in the profession of a developer or web designer, he said.

Gradually, the details of these and other programs within the framework of the e-Robota project will become available on the Diia portal, the head of government said.

Tags: #government #business

