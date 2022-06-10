Economy

14:37 10.06.2022

Epicenter Agro mulling construction of cereal packaging line

 Epicenter Agro, which is part of the Epicenter K group of companies, is considering the possibility of building and launching a packaging line for wheat and corn cereals, as packaged cereals will strengthen food security in Ukraine.

In general, Epicenter Agro is working on five projects in the field of crop processing, Svitlana Nikitiuk, the head of the holding's elevator business, said at the ProAgro Forum Elevator online conference "Strategies for the development of the grain storage industry amid war and in post-war period."

According to her, in addition to packing cereals, the agricultural holding continues to work on the issue of sunflower processing. However, she did not specify the details of the project.

The expert said that now Epicenter Agro is solving the issue of corn sales and is not planning projects for its processing in the near future due to the formed sales market.

"Today, every self-respecting businessman can afford a processing plant, including deep processing, at the same time, the market is formed and structured, and no one is waiting for us there. But we continue to study it and, as soon as we see the prospects for its implementation, we will move faster in this direction," Nikitiuk summed up.

Epicenter K was established in 2003, opened the first hypermarket in Kyiv in December of the same year. It has a network of eponymous shopping centers in Ukraine. It has also been developing the agricultural business since 2016. It processes over 160,000 hectares in Vinnytsia, Khmelnytsky, Ternopil, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy and Kyiv regions. The group includes 20 livestock farms and 15 elevator complexes with a total volume of simultaneous storage of 1.5 million tonnes.

