Economy

18:59 08.06.2022

Metinvest cuts use of its facilities by over 40% due to destruction, number of restrictions caused by war – CEO

2 min read
Metinvest cuts use of its facilities by over 40% due to destruction, number of restrictions caused by war – CEO

Metallurgical and mining group Metinvest has reduced the use of capacities of its enterprises by more than 40% in total due to destruction, logistical problems and other restrictions caused by Russia's military aggression in Ukraine, company's CEO Yuriy Ryzhenkov said in his online speech at the US Steel Success Strategies 2022 conference.

"The use of the capacities of the group's total potential has been reduced by more than 40% due to the war," the general director said.

The company's head stated that the full-scale Russian military invasion of Ukraine had a significant impact on the enterprises of Metinvest Group, since they are located near the front line and in the war zone, in particular in Mariupol. Employees have to work in conditions of constant air alerts and evacuate to bomb shelters. Due to the constant shelling of Avdiyivka Coke and Chemical Plant, employees wear bulletproof vests and helmets all the time.

According to his presentation at the conference, at present the capacities of Pivnichny Mining are used by 23%, Central Mining – by 83%, Inhulets Mining – by 32%, and Pivdenny Mining – by 24%. The export volume of mining and processing plants is limited by logistics.

Illich Iron and Steel Works and Azovstal are destroyed and do not work. The capacities of Zaporizhstal are used by 54%, Kametstal – by 74%, European plants – by 75%, and Unisteel – by 100%.

The percentage of capacity utilization of coke and chemical plants: Avdiyivka Coke and Chemical Plant – idle, Zaporozhkoks – 89%, Dniprovsky Coke and Chemical Plant – 97%, Pivdenkoks – 98%, coal mines: Pokrovske Coal – 100%, UCC (the USA) – 86% . There are logistical restrictions on the delivery of coal to coke and chemical plants, there is also an outflow of personnel and a shortage of miners at Pokrovske Coal due to the proximity of hostilities.

"The decline in production volumes led to significant changes in the structure of the steel product portfolio and the direction of sales – they were reoriented from distant markets to the markets of Central and Eastern Europe. Metinvest is restoring supply chains," the CEO explained, adding that the group already has experience in managing enterprises in a crisis situation during the military conflict in Donbas in 2014-2017, which allows preparing enterprises for hostilities, carrying out proper conservation and logistics.

Tags: #metinvest
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:46 07.06.2022
Azovstal, Illich Steel Works asking PGO to open criminal proceedings over theft of metal from Mariupol

Azovstal, Illich Steel Works asking PGO to open criminal proceedings over theft of metal from Mariupol

19:09 27.05.2022
Metinvest claims piracy by Russia in Mariupol, intends to bring those responsible to justice

Metinvest claims piracy by Russia in Mariupol, intends to bring those responsible to justice

15:02 18.05.2022
Metinvest's free cash balance grows to $582 mln

Metinvest's free cash balance grows to $582 mln

11:52 04.05.2022
Metinvest mothballs Avdiyivka Coke Plant after shelling by Russians, ready to evacuate workers with families

Metinvest mothballs Avdiyivka Coke Plant after shelling by Russians, ready to evacuate workers with families

18:36 25.04.2022
Everyone in Metinvest team contributes to approaching victory of Ukraine - CEO

Everyone in Metinvest team contributes to approaching victory of Ukraine - CEO

16:02 18.04.2022
Metinvest transfers fourth batch of 2,700 body armor and helmets to front line

Metinvest transfers fourth batch of 2,700 body armor and helmets to front line

09:33 25.03.2022
Metinvest transfers $500,000 to support Territorial Defense Forces of Zaporizhia

Metinvest transfers $500,000 to support Territorial Defense Forces of Zaporizhia

20:27 10.03.2022
More than 80 tonnes of essential goods for refugees from affected regions of Ukraine leave Poland

More than 80 tonnes of essential goods for refugees from affected regions of Ukraine leave Poland

12:46 02.03.2022
Zaporizhstal, Zaporizhkoks of Metinvest temporarily mothball production

Zaporizhstal, Zaporizhkoks of Metinvest temporarily mothball production

18:54 24.02.2022
Metinvest suspends production in Mariupol

Metinvest suspends production in Mariupol

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine may receive up to EUR1.5 bln in revenue from electricity exports in 2022 - Zerkal

World Bank to prepare assessment of Ukraine's losses, needs due to war by late summer

WB regional director: Possibility exists that Russia's war in Ukraine could last after 2022

Russia trying to connect Zaporizhia NPP to Russian grid, it's very dangerous – Naftogaz head

ENTSO-E agrees to gradually expand Ukrainian electricity exports to Europe – Ukrenergo

LATEST

Ukraine may receive up to EUR1.5 bln in revenue from electricity exports in 2022 - Zerkal

Ukrainian households to lose quarter of budget due to higher living costs, poverty may rise to 58% in 2023 - World Bank

World Bank to prepare assessment of Ukraine's losses, needs due to war by late summer

WB regional director: Possibility exists that Russia's war in Ukraine could last after 2022

Russia trying to connect Zaporizhia NPP to Russian grid, it's very dangerous – Naftogaz head

ENTSO-E agrees to gradually expand Ukrainian electricity exports to Europe – Ukrenergo

IBM winding down Russia business

Govt instructs Naftogaz to increase gas stocks in UGS facilities to 19 bcm at start of heating season – PM

Ukraine preparing for all possible scenarios for next autumn-winter period – Energy Ministry

Ukraine denies IAEA director general visit to Zaporizhia NPP occupied by Russians before its liberation - Energoatom

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD