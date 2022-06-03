Energoatom starts supplying electricity to Moldova from June 4

National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom has signed an export contract with the Moldovan state company Energocom, according to which it plans to supply 85,200 MWh of electricity to Moldova in June at a price of $77 per 1 MWh.

Energoatom has great potential to increase the production of electricity, so its export to Moldova, and subsequently to the neighboring EU countries, is an extremely promising area of the company's trading activities," the company said on its Telegram channel on Friday.

At the same time, thanks to the export, Energoatom will receive an additional source for financing of public service obligations (PSO), according to which the population is supplied with electricity.

As Energoatom said, Ukrainian exports will allow Moldova to diversify electricity supplies and strengthen the country's energy security, since its power consumption largely depends on generation at the Moldavskaya State District Power Plant of Russia.

According to the results of daily auctions, on June 4 and on June 5, Energoatom bought 150 MW of interstate section towards Moldova on a flat schedule, another 200 MW on a flat schedule was bought by PJSC Ukrhydroenergo, which has been exporting electricity to Moldova since May 12.