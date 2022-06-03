Economy

15:35 03.06.2022

Energoatom starts supplying electricity to Moldova from June 4

1 min read
Energoatom starts supplying electricity to Moldova from June 4

National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom has signed an export contract with the Moldovan state company Energocom, according to which it plans to supply 85,200 MWh of electricity to Moldova in June at a price of $77 per 1 MWh.

Energoatom has great potential to increase the production of electricity, so its export to Moldova, and subsequently to the neighboring EU countries, is an extremely promising area of the company's trading activities," the company said on its Telegram channel on Friday.

At the same time, thanks to the export, Energoatom will receive an additional source for financing of public service obligations (PSO), according to which the population is supplied with electricity.

As Energoatom said, Ukrainian exports will allow Moldova to diversify electricity supplies and strengthen the country's energy security, since its power consumption largely depends on generation at the Moldavskaya State District Power Plant of Russia.

According to the results of daily auctions, on June 4 and on June 5, Energoatom bought 150 MW of interstate section towards Moldova on a flat schedule, another 200 MW on a flat schedule was bought by PJSC Ukrhydroenergo, which has been exporting electricity to Moldova since May 12.

Tags: #electricity #moldova
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:21 24.05.2022
Ukraine to be able to export about 800 MW of electricity daily to EU by year end – Shmyhal

Ukraine to be able to export about 800 MW of electricity daily to EU by year end – Shmyhal

16:37 12.05.2022
Ukrhydroenergo starts exporting electricity to Moldova

Ukrhydroenergo starts exporting electricity to Moldova

19:54 11.05.2022
Ukrhydroenergo continues to buy cross-section capacity for export of electricity to Moldova

Ukrhydroenergo continues to buy cross-section capacity for export of electricity to Moldova

16:01 06.05.2022
Ukrhydroenergo plans to start exporting electricity to Poland, buys 1 MW section on May 7

Ukrhydroenergo plans to start exporting electricity to Poland, buys 1 MW section on May 7

18:30 18.04.2022
Ukraine won't receive military assistance from Moldova

Ukraine won't receive military assistance from Moldova

19:25 13.04.2022
Moldovan embassy to resume its activities in Kyiv

Moldovan embassy to resume its activities in Kyiv

13:15 30.03.2022
Ukrhydroenergo intends to export electricity to Europe – CEO

Ukrhydroenergo intends to export electricity to Europe – CEO

18:04 28.03.2022
Ukrenergo opens up opportunity to export electricity to Poland

Ukrenergo opens up opportunity to export electricity to Poland

20:52 25.03.2022
Occupied Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant works for Ukraine's power system – Ukrhydroenergo

Occupied Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant works for Ukraine's power system – Ukrhydroenergo

19:04 24.03.2022
Ukrainian energy system has enough capacities, opportunities to export electricity to Europe - DTEK top manager

Ukrainian energy system has enough capacities, opportunities to export electricity to Europe - DTEK top manager

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russian occupiers jeopardize safe operation of Zaporizhia NPP - Ukrainian intelligence

Sixth package of EU sanctions provides for phasing out of Russian oil – statement

NBU declares Megabank insolvent - bank's major shareholder

EU ambassadors make official decision on sixth package of sanctions against Russia with oil embargo

War budget makes up three-quarters of Ukraine's budget - Finance Minister

LATEST

Energoatom, Westinghouse sign agreement on supply of nuclear fuel to all Ukrainian nuclear power plants, construction of 9 AP1000 power units

Ukraine won't suffer sugar shortage – UAC

Janitors, nurses, plumbers, electricians, sales assistants, doctors, teachers, pharmacists most in demand in Kyiv - city employment center

For 100 days since Russia's military aggression, invaders destroy 24,000 km of roads, 300 bridges – Ukravtodor

Megabank, declared insolvent, prevents Deposit Guarantee Fund from gaining control over bank – fund head

Russian occupiers jeopardize safe operation of Zaporizhia NPP - Ukrainian intelligence

Sixth package of EU sanctions provides for phasing out of Russian oil – statement

Ukrainian IT army attacks over 1,800 Russian online resources - Fedorov

NBU declares Megabank insolvent - bank's major shareholder

Recorded damage to Ukraine’s environment from Russian aggression exceeds UAH 200 bln – head of Natural Resources Ministry

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD