12:07 03.06.2022

Russian occupiers jeopardize safe operation of Zaporizhia NPP - Ukrainian intelligence

A critical situation has developed at the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) to ensure stable and safe operation, there are practically no spare parts and consumables, the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry reports.

"During the capture of the plant, one of the shells fired by the invaders exploded near one of the power units. As a result, an oil leak occurred. The damage was repaired, but the personnel were forced to fill the circuit with used oil. Currently, work at the station is carried out on a rotational basis. The duration of the shift is one week," according to a message on the Main Intelligence Agency website.

It is noted that the personnel of the occupation troops involved in the protection of the facility are located mainly in the Ukrayina hotel and in the premises of the plant's dispensary. Also, the military occupy the apartments of the evacuated citizens.

"The plant has a strict access control. Almost all personal belongings, especially telephones, are confiscated from each shift on duty. The Russian leadership is studying the possibility of connecting the plant to the Russian power system. However, for technical reasons, this is not yet possible," the intelligence service emphasized.

Tags: #defense_ministry #zaporizhia_npp
