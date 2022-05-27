Economy

18:48 27.05.2022

Losses of gas distribution network operators since start of Russian aggression reach UAH 9.9 bln – RGC

Gas distribution network operators, which operate under the Regional Gas Company (RGC) brand, have lost UAH 9.9 billion since the start of Russian aggression, the company said in a press release on Friday.

"During the three months of the war, the amount of losses from damage to critical infrastructure due to the actions of Russian invaders reached UAH 9.9 billion. During this time, gas supply was restored for 390,000 Ukrainian families," the company said.

As RGC said, since the beginning of the Russian invasion, due to the targeted destruction of critical infrastructure facilities by Russian invaders, 5,000 km of gas distribution networks have been destroyed in RGC companies, 311 units of high-tech modern vehicles have been broken, and 6,000 square meters of facilities have been destroyed.

Gas workers use modern Esders, Variotec leak detectors, as well as mobile laboratories with French Gazomat equipment to trace gas leakage in damaged pipelines.

"Thanks to devotion and professionalism of the employees, the damaged critical infrastructure is now being quickly restored. RGC's portfolio includes 130 direct contracts with global and European manufacturers of gas equipment and accessories, which allow for its quick delivery," COO of RGC Oleksiy Tiutiunnyk said.

According to him, at present, the capacities of RGC Production are reoriented to the needs of restoring gas supply in the de-occupied regions.

In addition, due to hostilities, 1,074 gas distribution and 2,739 cabinet gas control points were disabled and damaged, of which the specialists of gas distribution network operators have already resumed work at 390 and 929 points, respectively.

"The rapid restoration of gas equipment is due to RGC Production's own production and a network of RGC logistics centers that promptly receive components from suppliers in Europe," the company said.

In May-June, plants in Vinnytsia, Dnipro and Lviv will ship 217 units of cabinet gas control points, which will be sent to Kyiv, Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv and other regions.

Tags: #rgc #rgc_production
