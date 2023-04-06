Economy

RGC gas distribution operators have plan to restore grids in territories to be liberated during counteroffensive - CEO

Specialists of gas distribution companies operating under the Regional Gas Company (RGC) brand are ready to start restoring gas networks in the territories that will be liberated during the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to a press release from RGC.

In particular, out of the enterprises operating under the RGC brand, today three out of four branches of Zaporizhgaz are located in the zone of occupation, serving half of the company's customers.

"Our specialists have a clear road map, an action plan for the restoration of gas networks in Zaporizhia region has been developed. An emergency stock of materials has been created and a "transparent warehouse" system is in place, thanks to which each company sees what materials others have and, if necessary, can get them," said RGC CEO Oleksiy Tiutiunnyk in an interview with NV.

At the same time, he expressed confidence that after the liberation of the occupied areas, the company will be able to resume gas supply within a reasonable time.

As RGC informed, gas distribution companies operating under its brand have experience in quickly restoring gas networks in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kharkiv and other regions.

"Gas was returned to many cities in record time: to Bucha - in 18 days, to Izium - in 20 days, and to Irpin - in a month. RGC also provides assistance in restoring other gas distribution operators, in particular Khersongaz," emphasized the company.

In total, since the beginning of the Russian invasion, gas workers have resumed the distribution of gas to 559,000 households.

In addition, gas distribution companies, thanks to their own production, replaced 75,000 household gas meters broken by the occupiers. Some 603 gas control points and 1,424 cabinet gas control points were also restored and replaced with new ones manufactured at the RGC plants.

