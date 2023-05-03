RGC companies provide assistance for UAH 92 mln to Armed Forces of Ukraine and cities in Q1

Gas distribution companies operating under the Regional Gas Company (RGC) brand provided UAH 92 million worth of assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and cities in the first three months of 2023.

"From the first days of the full-scale war, Ukrainian gas workers have been helping the army and contributing to the recovery of settlements. The amount of assistance provided in the first three months of 2023 exceeded UAH 92 million," the RGC said in a press release.

In general, since the beginning of the military aggression, gas distribution network operators under the RGC brand have allocated UAH 273 million for these purposes.

"First of all, the funds were sent to support the mobilized and their families because more than 1,268 employees of gas distribution companies now serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. During the year of the war, companies operating under the RGC brand took patronage over individual brigades and divisions and help them on an ongoing basis," the company said.

For example, JSC Chernivtsygaz helps the Da Vinci Wolves unit, and JSC Chernihivgaz is engaged in helping the Chernihiv 21st separate rifle battalion and the Siversk first separate tank brigade. Recently, they gave the troops a tonne of diesel fuel, laptops, a night vision device, and a car.

"RGC constantly organizes assistance on a large scale. Thus, during the "Let's Warm our People" campaign, RGC production plants manufactured more than 1,600 stoves. They helped keep thousands of Ukrainian soldiers warm, and also heated social infrastructure facilities throughout Ukraine," the company said.

Another direction is the purchase of vehicles in the course of the ongoing action "A vehicle for the Armed Forces".

According to the RGC, since the beginning of the full-scale war, gas workers have purchased more than 200 vehicles for the military. Each passed a full technical inspection and was equipped to work in advanced conditions.

"Also, gas distribution companies transferred dozens of units of construction and engineering equipment from vehicle fleets. In the first quarter of 2023, UAH 3.7 million was allocated for buying vehicles," RGC added.

The purchase of military equipment, in particular, drones, is also a large-scale one. At the end of 2022, the companies financed the acquisition of a Tor strike drone worth UAH 1.7 million for one of the divisions. This assistance continues in 2023 – UAH 2.5 million was spent on buying military equipment in the first quarter.

"We have decided on the priorities of our assistance. We help on a planned and regular basis. Thanks to close ties with the military, we cover their most important needs," Oleksiy Tiutiunnyk, CEO of the RGC, said.

In addition, an important area is the humanitarian assistance to the population and the restoration of energy and social infrastructure – schools, buildings, and structures. In the first quarter of 2023, UAH 6.5 million was allocated for these purposes.

At present, the RGC, together with the Come Back Alive charitable foundation, has announced a UAH 1 million fundraising for the purchase of an anti-tank missile system (ATGM) simulator.

"Thanks to the company's clients, about UAH 275,000 has already been raised. One can join the fundraiser by clicking on the link or in 104.ua client spaces, where the Ukrainian "Year of Invincibility" campaign of gas workers is taking place," RGC said.