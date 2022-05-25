Economy

11:50 25.05.2022

Ukraine receives $100 mln loan from Japan on concessional terms – Finance Ministry

1 min read
Ukraine receives $100 mln loan from Japan on concessional terms – Finance Ministry

On May 24, Ukraine received a JPY 13 billion or $100 million loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on concessional terms with maturity period of 30 years at 1% per annum with a grace period of 10 years, the Ministry of Finance has reported.

"The agreement is the first part of the agreed financial assistance between Ukraine and Japan," the Finance Ministry said in a release on Tuesday.

The ministry said that the funds will be directed to the state budget to finance priority expenses, to support the most unprotected population of Ukraine, in particular, to ensure priority social and humanitarian expenses, and health care.

 

