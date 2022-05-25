Economy

11:10 25.05.2022

Kuleba doubts NATO to unblock Ukraine's maritime exports

1 min read
Kuleba doubts NATO to unblock Ukraine's maritime exports

NATO is unlikely to dare to forcibly unblock Ukraine's maritime food exports, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba believes.

"If NATO did not close Ukrainian skies in the most tragic moments of the war, should they dare to close Ukrainian sea to allow safe passage of vessels with Ukrainian agricultural products?" he said at the Ukrainian Breakfast in Davos, where the World Economic Forum is taking place on Wednesday.

"I will wholeheartedly welcome that decision, but I don't see the stamina and the bravery to take on all the risks associated with this operation," Kuleba said.

At the same time, he said that Ukraine is now looking for a solution to the problem.

"We cannot allow the interruption of the agricultural cycle in Ukraine, because that will mean a multi-year food crisis in the world," the minister said.

He also warned that even if the Russian Federation signed guarantees of safe passage, it could violate this agreement at any time.

"Unpredictability of Russia's behavior is the main risk," Kuleba said.

Tags: #nato #kuleba
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:38 25.05.2022
Kuleba discusses with Greek Prime Minister defense support, granting Ukraine status of EU candidate

Kuleba discusses with Greek Prime Minister defense support, granting Ukraine status of EU candidate

14:27 24.05.2022
Kuleba discusses with Blinken supply of weapons to Ukraine, unblocking of Ukrainian food exports

Kuleba discusses with Blinken supply of weapons to Ukraine, unblocking of Ukrainian food exports

10:14 24.05.2022
Kuleba appeals to partner countries to accelerate supply of weapons to Ukraine

Kuleba appeals to partner countries to accelerate supply of weapons to Ukraine

14:40 21.05.2022
Ukraine applied to join NATO in 2008, application not withdrawn, final decision on country's entry should now be made by NATO members – Stefanishyna

Ukraine applied to join NATO in 2008, application not withdrawn, final decision on country's entry should now be made by NATO members – Stefanishyna

09:20 20.05.2022
Zaluzhny takes part in meeting of NATO Military Committee at commanders-in-Chief level

Zaluzhny takes part in meeting of NATO Military Committee at commanders-in-Chief level

21:00 19.05.2022
Kuleba: Russia loses interest in negotiations after meeting in Istanbul

Kuleba: Russia loses interest in negotiations after meeting in Istanbul

14:19 19.05.2022
Ukraine, Egypt to coordinate efforts for Russia to unblock food exports from Ukraine - Kuleba

Ukraine, Egypt to coordinate efforts for Russia to unblock food exports from Ukraine - Kuleba

11:39 19.05.2022
Kuleba: We do not need surrogates for EU candidate status showing second-rate attitude towards Ukraine

Kuleba: We do not need surrogates for EU candidate status showing second-rate attitude towards Ukraine

14:27 18.05.2022
Kuleba discusses issue of military equipment supplies to Ukraine with Dutch defense minister

Kuleba discusses issue of military equipment supplies to Ukraine with Dutch defense minister

12:01 17.05.2022
Sweden applies to join NATO

Sweden applies to join NATO

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine to receive up to $2 bln from intl partners in May, with necessary $5 bln – Finance Minister

Ukraine preparing to join EU Convention on Common Transit Procedure, sign road freight transport agreement – Ukrainian PM

Ukraine negotiates creation of organization of grain exporting countries - Agrarian Policy Ministry

Portugal to provide Ukraine with up to EUR 250 mln of financial support

NBU lifts limit for foreign currency selling rate

LATEST

Govt plans to present draft plan for restoration of Ukraine at conference in Lugano – Ukrainian PM

Ukraine receives $100 mln loan from Japan on concessional terms – Finance Ministry

Ukraine to receive up to $2 bln from intl partners in May, with necessary $5 bln – Finance Minister

PrivatBank claim against ex-owners to rise up to $4.5 bln as London trial adjourns until June 2023

DTEK sees improvement in level of payments for consumed electricity

Ukraine to be able to export about 800 MW of electricity daily to EU by year end – Shmyhal

Ukraine preparing to join EU Convention on Common Transit Procedure, sign road freight transport agreement – Ukrainian PM

Production of all Smart-Holding businesses more than halves due to war, but we are alive – CEO at WEF

Ukraine negotiates creation of organization of grain exporting countries - Agrarian Policy Ministry

Starbucks exiting Russian market

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD