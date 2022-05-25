Kuleba doubts NATO to unblock Ukraine's maritime exports

NATO is unlikely to dare to forcibly unblock Ukraine's maritime food exports, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba believes.

"If NATO did not close Ukrainian skies in the most tragic moments of the war, should they dare to close Ukrainian sea to allow safe passage of vessels with Ukrainian agricultural products?" he said at the Ukrainian Breakfast in Davos, where the World Economic Forum is taking place on Wednesday.

"I will wholeheartedly welcome that decision, but I don't see the stamina and the bravery to take on all the risks associated with this operation," Kuleba said.

At the same time, he said that Ukraine is now looking for a solution to the problem.

"We cannot allow the interruption of the agricultural cycle in Ukraine, because that will mean a multi-year food crisis in the world," the minister said.

He also warned that even if the Russian Federation signed guarantees of safe passage, it could violate this agreement at any time.

"Unpredictability of Russia's behavior is the main risk," Kuleba said.