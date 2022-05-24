Economy

18:21 24.05.2022

Ukraine to be able to export about 800 MW of electricity daily to EU by year end – Shmyhal

1 min read
By the end of the year, Ukraine plans to expand the capabilities of domestic energy companies, as a result of which it will be able to export about 800 MW of electricity per day to the European Union, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"In mid-March, Ukraine joined the European network ENTSO-E ahead of schedule ... Ukraine is already exporting its electricity to Europe," he stated at a government meeting on Tuesday.

According to the prime minister, electricity exports to Poland increased by 35% in April compared to pre-war January.

"By the end of the year, we plan to expand the capabilities of Ukrainian energy companies and will be able to export about 800 MW of electricity to the EU per day. This will help Europe stop consuming Russian coal and reduce the consumption of Russian gas," Shmyhal said.

Tags: #electricity #shmyhal
Завантаження...
